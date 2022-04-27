'Valentine’s Day' Star Taylor Swift Returns to Acting With Chris Rock

If you saw Valentine’s Day in 2010 and have spent the last 12 years wondering, “Where did that blonde cheerleader go? I liked seeing her in movies.” I have great news for you. Her name is Taylor Swift, and while she has mostly spent the last decade working on her music career, she is returning to screens later this year.

The “Lover” singer will appear in David O. Russell’s film Amsterdam alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, and Chris Rock. A first look of the film was shown at CinemaCon, a convention of movie theater owners, on Wednesday. Variety describes the film as occupying “a quirky and mysterious world in the 1930s.” Amsterdam finds Bale, Robbie and Washington “at the center of one of the most secret plots in American history.” Won’t be a secret for much longer, I reckon.

Okay, whatever, let’s get to the good stuff. What the heck is Swift doing in a David O. Russell movie? Apparently she’s crying.

Footage showed Swift appearing “as a mourning daughter, breaking down into tears before her father’s body as Rock looks on.” Finally, my two favorite actors will get a chance to share the screen.

According to Variety, Rock then says “You have a dead white man in a box. It’s not even a coffin, it has no lid… You know who’s going to get in trouble? The Black men.” Damn, Russell is really going there. It sounds like this might be Swift’s most challenging role since her turn as Bombalurina in Cats.

I know we’re all asking the same question, so I’m just going to get ahead of it and declare that no, her performance will not be better than this: