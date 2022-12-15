U.K. Flight Attendant Reportedly Kissed Meghan Markle’s Brave Ass

Although we were promised bombshells, it seems that Harry & Meghan’s second dump has given us mostly anecdotes of Beyonce saying nice things to Meghan Markle and vignettes of brotherly fights. Yawn. Snooze. Honk shoo honk shoo. But (me being sarcastic) at least we got some gossip … about a nice flight attendant Meghan Markle met once. (Me rolling my eyes.) (Me collapsing on the floor in a dramatic display of boredom.) (Me faking a boredom seizure in a way that might be problematic.) (Me issuing an apology in advance for those who found the preceding parenthetical indeed problematic.)

As the story goes, Markle was flying back to Canada from the U.K. after completing her final engagement as a senior royal, which was attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. This was March 2020. Do you think she knew about COVID?

After attending the Commonwealth Day whatever, she caught her flight while Prince Harry stayed in the U.K. to finalize their royal exit. After taking her seat, the head of the flight crew (the head of the flight crew) apparently approached Markle. “He took his hat off and I just remember looking at him,” Markle said. “And he goes, ‘We appreciate everything you did for our country.’”

“It was the first time that I felt like someone saw the sacrifice,” she said. “Not for my own country, for this country. It's not mine.”

All right. That’s nice.

Reminds me of the time I was flying to LA and the head of the flight crew came over to tell me how much they loved my blogging. “We appreciate everything you did for all those failed websites, especially because the amount you were paid for your work was almost always insulting,” he said. “And you are beautiful; not just for a blogger, but for a normal person.” Wow. I couldn’t believe it. It was the first time I felt like someone saw the sacrifice …