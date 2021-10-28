Uhh, What's Going On With Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid?

Zayn Malik, the 28-year-old former member of One Direction, posted an unsettling and somewhat impenetrable statement on Twitter today. In the missive, which was typed up in the Notes app, Malik references a “private family matter” that has been “leaked” to the press. The story, according to TMZ, is that Yolanda Hadid — former Real Housewife and mother of Malik’s girlfriend, Gigi Hadid — has accused Malik of hitting her during an argument that occurred sometime last week.

Malik, who shares a one-year-old daughter with Gigi, wrote that in an effort to protect his daughter’s privacy, “I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press."

What, exactly, is going on here? According to TMZ’s source, Yolanda claims Malik “struck” her last week and is considering filing a police report. Page Six reports that the alleged incident happened at Yolanda’s ranch in Pennsylvania. But according to Malik, this “argument” happened “several weeks ago” while Gigi was away from what he describes as “our home.”

So far Yolanda and Gigi have not officially commented, and TMZ reports that Yolanda has not yet filed a police report. Malik and Gigi have been dating on and off since 2015. We wish them the best.