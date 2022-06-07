Turns Out Archie and Lilibet Are Just Gingers

To celebrate the first birthday of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have actually given us a gift. The couple released a new photo of their daughter, one in which she isn’t just a baby with no discernable features.

Cutie! It looks like she’s got her daddy’s red hair and her daddy’s eyes and, would you believe this, her daddy’s alabaster skin tone. Meghan’s genes will have to try harder next time.

As you may recall, one of the reasons Harry and Meghan left the royal family was because “someone” (Prince Charles) was concerned about how “dark” Meghan and Harry’s children would be. Turns out that was just racist tomfoolery on his part, because the Sussexes have produced two completely ginger children.

Apparently they don’t teach biology at Gordonstoun, because anyone with a faint understanding of Punnett squares could have told you that these kids would look like this. You’ve got one of the whitest men alive and a mixed woman whose time in Hollywood was spent playing “racially ambiguous.” Those babies are gonna be pale! (I am allowed to say all of this as a mixed woman who has been mistaken for every ethnicity in which people are kind of tan.)

During their interview with Oprah, Harry said that someone (Prince Charles), asked, “What will the kids look like?” Well, now we have our answers. They’re gingers. Little, pale gingers who might fare a wee bit better than their dad in direct sunlight.

Imagine blowing up your whole relationship with your son because you can’t stand to think that his babies might be a little brown, and then the babies are the spitting, porcelain image of their dad. It sucks to be racist, and it sucks to be wrong (redundant, much?), but it really sucks to be racist and wrong. Although that does seem to be the royal way.