Try Guys Fans: 'SNL' Must Be Tried for War Crimes

In an act of bravery not seen on the show since Sinead O’Connor ripped up a photo of the Pope, Saturday Night Live dared to take on the Try Guys this past weekend. In a sketch that critics (me) are calling “pretty funny,” Bowen Yang, Mikey Day, and Andrew Dismukes played the three remaining Guys doing a CNN interview about the last two weeks of drama.

If you are a well-adjusted adult, you might have watched this at some point on Sunday, laughed when Brendan Gleeson said, “Well you have to remember the power dynamics, Laura. He’s a Try Guy and she’s a Food Baby,” and moved on with your day. Like most SNL sketches, it deserved the respectable fate of being forgotten 24 hours after airing.

But this sketch caught the attention of a dangerous group of people: those who could have told you who Ned Fulmer was a month ago. To them and their BuzzFeed-poisoned brains, the sketch did not go hard enough on Fulmer, and instead chose to make fun of the remaining three. It’s fairly obvious to me that the actual target of the sketch is everyone who has turned this into a national news story, but if you were raised to think that comedy is when a straight man wears stilettos I can see how that would go over your head.

Try Guys fans were quick to return to the archive of the TryPod, and found an episode in which Fulmer talked about having gone to college with an SNL writer. That writer is Will Stephen, who has a writing credit on the Try Guys sketch from this weekend. You know what that means, don’t you? I did not, but thankfully I saw several tweets to this effect:

According to Try Guys diehards, this sketch was a psyop, or possibly gaslighting. One TikTok user went as far as to say that Stephen was “abusing his position as a writer of SNL to make his buddy look better.” Everyone do your arm stretches because we are doing a lot of reaching today.

To believe this theory, you will have to believe three things:

Going to college with someone means that they are your friend for life An SNL writer respected his college acquaintance doing what is essentially sketch comedy’s braindead second cousin One SNL sketch can change people’s minds on the hot issue of the week

The first two are obviously not true, and an SNL sketch hasn’t convinced people of anything since Tina Fey put on her Sarah Palin glasses and lost John McCain the election. Let’s not pretend that this sketch was going to be the impetus for the Ned Fulmer Rehabilitation Committee. That will be when he goes on Joe Rogan.