Travis Barker Wanted to Bone Kim Before Dating Kourtney

As the entire world knows, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian (Kravis) are engaged. The couple have been very loud and slobbery about their passionate love, in a way where you might think that neither of them have ever loved another person before. That, of course, is not true, and in fact, Barker used to have a big ol’ crush on his fiancée’s sister.

The good people at Oh No They Didn’t have posted several passages from Barker’s 2016 memoir Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums where he reminisces about the time he spent with Kim Kardashian in the 2000s, including a very eventful trip to Amsterdam.

According to the book, the two met when Kim was still organizing Paris Hilton’s closets. After Kim’s sex tape came out, she turned to Barker for advice about starring in a reality show. Barker had starred in his own show, Meet the Barkers, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, so he knew the ins and outs of the biz.

Barker wrote that he told Kim, “You have no privacy — it’s not just you and your family in the house. It’s really personal, and it can be really fucked up.” Obviously, she did not heed his advice, and we’ve all been paying for it ever since.

Around this time though, the two started hanging out often. Barker wrote that his relationship with Kim was “the exact opposite of any other encounter I’ve had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her.” (This is in contrast to Barker’s attitude towards the other women in his life, whom he cheated on often and without remorse according to the memoir.) Barker claimed that the two “never touched each other” but that they were going out for dinners, watching Fourth of July fireworks, going swimming, and all the other things you’d do if you were a teenager with a crush. Barker himself described them as acting like “little kids.”

Their puppy love ended when Barker and Moakler got back together, at which point Moakler allegedly poured a drink on Kim at a party thrown by Carmen Electra. 2007 was the best year ever.

Kourtney probably knows about all of this, and who’s to say you can’t get engaged to someone who had a huge crush on your sister almost 15 years ago? Maybe a different woman would be a little wary of a man who described his crush on her sister as unlike any other interaction with a woman, but Kourtney is rising above the drama, as she always does, by necessity. Barker himself wrote that he and Kim weren’t “meant to be” and I guess that the only thing we can do is believe him and not think to ourselves that he just ended up with his second-choice Kardashian. Who said that?