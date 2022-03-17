Tom Schwartz Claims Tom Sandoval Did Not Ruin His Marriage

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval: what’s going on there, do you think? During the ninth season of their show Vanderpump Rules, the best buddies and bar co-owners had to take a friendship break because Sandoval’s gleeful hatred of Schwartz’s wife Katie Maloney was putting a damper on Schwartz’s marriage; a running theme throughout the show’s past few seasons. Now that Maloney and Schwartz have ended things for good, many are wondering whether Sandoval influenced the decision.

But when asked by paparazzi on Thursday whether we could blame the divorce on the villain Sandoval, the villain Schwartz said we could not. “No, no that’s all on me,” he said. “I wish I had a scapegoat, but that’s all on me.” And of course we believe him. Because even though Sandoval is evil, he is not quite as evil as Schwartz.

While it’s still unclear what prompted the separation of the Valley Village residents, Schwartz’s insistence (in his break-up Instagram post) that he is “not the victim,” coupled with his track record of being one of the worst husbands we’ve ever seen on reality television (though not the worst), leads me to believe it was something bad that he did.

“It’s complicated, obviously,” Tom Schwartz said, regarding the cause of his divorce. “But nothing in particular. You know, life, you know. It’s complicated.”

Oh — we know.