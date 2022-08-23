Are Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss Getting Cozy and Falling in True Love?

In April of this year, recently divorced Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz and recently unengaged Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss were rumored to have been kissing at Coachella.

The rumor came from a fan who allegedly spotted them “holding hands and making out,” a descriptive scene to which they added, in an almost Holmesian way, “the comfort level between these two wasn’t a first time hookup.” Schwartz shut down the rumor quickly, denying having been at Coachella in the first place. “Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella 😂,” he responded.

Interestingly, after getting a response from someone saying maybe the original tweeter got his Toms confused, the original tweeter noted that he did not, and that he in fact did not even mention Coachella, which, now that we’re reassessing the original message, is true. Tom Schwartz seemed to bring up Coachella on his own, like a cat in a cartoon with a guilty conscience because he just ate a bird, and now the bird’s feather is going to come out of his mouth as he coughs. Interesting …

It is unclear to me why none of the outlets that covered this at the time didn’t seem to notice that, but regardless it is not why we are here today. Today we have a new piece of news from Hollywood Life, via a well-placed source at Vanderpump Rules cast members Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’s wedding in Cancun. What did the sneaky source spy with their sneaky source eye?

“A source at the wedding weekend EXCLUSIVELY revealed,” Hollywood Life says, “that co-stars Tom Schwartz, 39, and Raquel Leviss, 27, were ‘getting cozy’ with one another at the celebration.”

“Getting cozy,” you say? And what else?

“ … ”

Oh, sorry — that’s actually all the info provided. Please do with it what you will, and good luck to the cozy couple!