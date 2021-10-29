Tom Hanks Just Goes up to Newlyweds and Is Like Hey It’s Me

Famous actor, lovable scamp, and one-time COVID-19 influencer Tom Hanks has done it again. By “it,” I mean “gone and gotten himself into the news in the most ‘him’ way possible,” this time by “adorably crash[ing] couple’s beach wedding,” in the sunny words of Good Morning America.

How does one adorably crash a wedding, you might ask? Well, I guess if you do it like Hanks did last week in Santa Monica, California: by coming up and telling the newlyweds that you had been watching their ceremony from afar and were so moved you just had to approach them, per Page Six. The couple will be so busy thinking, “That’s Tom Hanks!” to fully comprehend how that’s a little weird.

“I saw the ceremony from back there and it had to be one of the most beautiful ceremonies that I’ve ever seen,” the brides Diciembre and Tashia Farries said that Hanks told them. After initially committing the oopsy of asking the two brides where the groom was (“love wins,” as Hanks’s wife Rita Wilson might remind him), the 65-year-old actor allegedly showered the newlyweds with compliments, advice about love, and photo ops. Look at how happy they are:

As Page Six notes, this is not the first time Hanks has enjoyed strangers’ nuptials. In 2016, he crashed a newlywed couple’s photo shoot while jogging in Central Park, and in 1993 he jumped out of a car while passing a church in Beaufort, South Carolina — where he was filming Forrest Gump — and told a bride, “I’m Tom Hanks, and I want to say congratulations.”

Congratulations indeed to all the happy couples, and congratulations to Tom Hanks for being Tom Hanks and for announcing it so often. Love is love is love.