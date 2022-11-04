For the Love of God, Tom Brady Is TRYING His BEST

As we learned on Tuesday, Tom Brady is trying his best. “All you can do is the best you could do,” he said, and it’s true — in terms of what you can do, if we’re talking in terms of quality (and if we’re assuming you want top quality), all you can do is the best you can do. I dare you to try and name another option — I’ll wait.

Uh-huh. I thought so. And yet, due to your hesitation? Tom Brady was forced to restate his belief that, first of all, in terms of both his marriage (divorce) and his career (lost four games in a row) he’s trying his best, and second of all, trying his best is literally the only thing he could possibly be doing both mathematically and physically.

“I’ve always tried to do the best I could do here and then when I leave here I try to do the best I could do, and that’s what we all try to do,” Brady told reporters Thursday.

“I’m sure everyone sitting in this room, sitting at home, just trying to wake up every day doing the best they could do for their families and their career, and I’m no different,” he said.

Exactly. For example, did you give up being a professional football player after you fake-retired with over $300 million in the bank and a smokin’ hot wife who is actually richer than you, and whose only desire in life — whose only request — was that you retire with your brain partially intact and parent your children? No. You took back your fake retirement, got right back out on the field, and started losing. And then you began losing with increasing intensity, and then you got a divorce. It’s called being a hard worker, and it’s actually American. Sorry if that “offends” you. It’s called being tough! It’s called:

TRYING YOUR BEST!