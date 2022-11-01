If there’s one guy who should have watched Click, the Adam Sandler comedy about time travel that makes men surprisingly emotional, it’s Tom Brady. Crying about Adam Sandler prioritizing work over his little kids and hot wife really could have changed things for him, I think. Sad to consider what might have been…

Last month, the quarterback decided losing football games in Florida was more important to him than his family, and on Friday he and his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen announced their long-rumored (by them) divorce. Brady broke his two-day silence about the decision on Monday in an episode of the podcast he unnecessarily hosts. And don’t worry — he still loves and is more committed than ever to his family, just kidding; he still loves and is more committed than ever to football.

"There’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," he said. "Obviously the good news is that it’s a very amicable situation, and I’m really focused on two things — taking care of my family and certainly my children. And secondly doing the best job I can to win football games.” And oh, you have to laugh. What a relief to know he remains focused on the two things at which he is currently doing a terrible job in a very public way.

"That’s what professionals do,” he said, and of course we’re nodding. “You focus at work when it’s time to work. Then when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home.” Mmhm. And if you never come home? Well … then I guess we actually don’t ever have to focus “on the priorities” there, do we? (Meme of that guy tapping his head.) “All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad."

Well, there you have it. Whether it’s football or dad, he will keep hustling. Good luck to him in any case, while he does “the best [he] can do,” something that tends to be said only when a person is in fact doing the bare minimum.