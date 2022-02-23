Tom Brady Is Paying Jane Fonda and Sally Field to Star In a Movie With Him

Since Tom Brady announced his retirement from football earlier this month, I have waited breathlessly to find out what he plans to do next. That’s a lie, but today I discovered the answer anyway: He is producing and starring in a movie about himself alongside iconic screen dames Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin. Pardon me?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 44-year-old former quarterback is hoping to transition to full-time movie star with this latest project, titled 80 for Brady. The outlet says the film, which Brady developed himself, is a “road trip comedy” about four senior ladies (Field, Fonda, Moreno, and Tomlin) who travel to Houston to watch Brady win the Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2017. I’m guessing the pay was good enough for these actors to overlook Brady’s MAGA tendencies and the fact that he feels threatened by potatoes. The script, meanwhile, was apparently inspired by a true story, which I’m sure is real and not something Brady made up while snapping towels in the locker room one last time. Production starts this spring.

The titular role, per THR, is going to Brady himself, which makes sense. Give a professional actor the part, and you could wind up with a performance too charismatic to be believable.