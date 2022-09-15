Tom Brady Likes His Kids and Wife, It’s Just That Football Is Better

Tom Brady, a 45-year-old football player for some reason, is rapidly advancing across the field of marriage and finds himself now about two yards from the goal line. His entrance into the end-zone is imminent, as we all know. But wait — an anonymous source has spoken to People magazine, and, what’s that? Oh my god. They say Tom Brady still likes his family, kind of, even though football is much better. This could change everything!

Despite being “incredibly focused” on his football career, says People, (true), their source claims Tom Brady still "wants to be a good husband and father.” Aww.

"Tom is a great guy, everyone thinks so, including Gisele [Bündchen],” the source continues, and of course we believe them implicitly, whoever they are, even though they sound almost exactly like Tom Brady doing a British accent and wearing a fake mustache even though he is just talking on the phone. “He doesn't mean to be so preoccupied," the source says. "He wants to be a good husband and father; he still gets excited when talking about Gisele and the kids."

OMG. :) Please keep in mind that he’s known Gisele and the kids for several years now, so the fact that he still gets excited when talking about them is pretty huge. It’s actually so sweet that I’m doing the puppy-dog-eye emoji face, and then the cry emoji face, and then I’m actually convulsing.

"Football is such a big draw to him," says the source. I just wish we had evidence to back up their claim. "Something's got to give, and it has always been his family. They have to be so patient for him.”

Yes, they are bearing it so gracefully, away from him, reportedly in Miami. And, well, that’s all the source told People. Do you think they thought it would sound good or bad?