Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Football Guy Like Tom Brady to Have

Tom Brady is trying so hard. Every night he says to football, “Football, I love you — but I need you to know I also have a wife and children.” Is it his fault that football won’t take no for an answer? He’s only a man. But it seems that what he lacks in willpower … he makes up for in hope.

As you know, at some point over the next few months, his wife Gisele Bündchen is going to file for divorce (even though he reportedly still gets excited when he remembers that he has a family, and actually some women would die for that kind of thing). Until then, though, Tom Brady remains fairly optimistic that his wife is going to come around to the idea of being abandoned with her children so her husband can sustain further injury to his meat body and scrambled brain, even after he announced publicly that he would stop.

According to a Page Six source, Brady has some expectation that Bündchen and her children will be there to watch him deteriorate on the field this Sunday during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the season. “Gisele mostly only attends home games,” the source said. “Tom and his team are hopeful she will be back in the family box with their kids for the Packers game this Sunday.”

Yes, aren’t we all? It’s so important to hold onto hope, especially when it would be advantageous for your wife to show publicly, and outside of Twitter, that she does not hate you and pray against you nightly. Good luck, Tom. We look forward to seeing whether the hopes of you and your “team” — not the Buccaneers but instead the various lawyers, publicists, and unlicensed nutritionists who do stand by you in all your decisions, unlike some people — are able to convince her.