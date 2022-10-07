Tom Brady Is Starting to Freak Out a Little You Guys

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been on Divorce Watch since last month, after the couple reportedly got into an “epic fight” over Brady’s decision to keep playing football until his brain explodes. Since then, Bündchen has reportedly moved to a new house in Miami, and both parties have reportedly hired lawyers. As the writing on the locker room wall becomes clearer, it seems Brady is realizing that separating from his supermodel wife and mother of his children could be bad. Uh oh.

A source told People yesterday that the 43-year-old unretired quarterback is “hurting” at the thought of Bündchen really leaving him. “It's pretty obvious that he's hurting,” the source said. “He feels very hurt by her.”

“She is the one steering the divorce,” the source added. Duh. "She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn't want this to be ugly, he doesn't want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible.”

Damn. That’s what a divorce entails, huh? Hiring lawyers? Protecting one’s interests? Potentially…losing? Like in a game???? As all these numbers and letters rattle around Brady’s already vulnerable skull, it seems the idea that his actions may have consequences is occurring to him for the first time.

“Think about it: Tom has had a very charmed life,” the source added. “Things always seem to go his way. He works hard, he's a good guy, he hasn't had a lot of things go wrong in his life. This is awful for him. You can tell that this really, really hurts.”

Everyone, in unison now: Awww. Hopefully Brady will feel better after throwing the ball around with his friends this weekend. Maybe he’ll even forget what he was so worried about in the first place.