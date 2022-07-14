Tom Brady on Donald Trump: I Don't Know Her

When’s the last time you think Tom Brady talked to Donald Trump? This morning? Two years ago? Just now? Last year? WRONG. (Imagine that GIF of Donald Trump saying “wrong.”) In a new interview with Variety, Tom Brady says he hasn’t spoken to his former pal “in a lot of years.” And oh — we bet.

As you may know, Tom Brady and Donald Trump have had, for the past several years, a will-they-or-won’t-they relationship to rival that of even the great Jim and Pam. They were golfing buddies in the early aughts, then in 2015 Brady had a MAGA hat in his locker (a gift from Trump himself; “He always gives me a call and different types of motivational speeches at different times,” Brady said at the time), and he supported Trump during his 2016 campaign.

Then our gruesome twosome hit some rough patches. In 2017, Brady offered a lukewarm disavowal of Trump’s remarks against NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. And in 2021, after the Bucs won the Super Bowl, he joked with Joe Biden at the White House about Trump’s loss. (“Not a lot of people think that we could have won,” he said. “In fact, I think about 40 percent of people still don’t think we won. You understand that, Mr. President?”)

Now, just as Peter (from the Bible) did before him, Brady has denied his Christ a third time. “I think [the press] just mischaracterized a lot,” Brady told Variety, regarding the idea that he had a close relationship with Trump. He continued, presumably in one breath:

“And my personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t. There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don’t. I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye. I don’t see eye to eye with anyone. And I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say. So if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either.”

So, uh, you see? There are things he agrees with his wife about, and things that he doesn’t. And he’s not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. Got it? He doesn’t see eye to eye with anyone. He has his own flaws and he’s not gonna insult anybody, and he’s not responsible for what other people say, right? Yes. That’s up to them. So, if people want to say things. All the time. Love her to death. Not going to respond!

A powerful indictment. We just hope Trump has a good support system around him when he hears what his pal is seemingly sort of attempting to almost say.