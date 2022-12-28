Tom Brady's First Divorced Christmas Rocked His Socks Off

Please try to work up a smile, because I’m about to tell you about Tom Brady’s Christmas celebration with his children, and if you react the way your face is going to naturally it’s going to make things uncomfortable for all of us. Okay, are you ready?

Tom Brady celebrated Christmas with his children on Dec. 26th in either a hotel or some sort of apartment, and the stockings were hung up on the wall underneath the TV, and everybody got socks. (You’re smiling … you’re smiling …)

As you may remember, newly divorced father Tom Brady spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day alone in a hotel in Arizona. “I'm gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I'm gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night,” he said in part, in a statement so depressing we are still digging ourselves out of the graves we compulsively dug for our souls after hearing it. (Luckily, he won the Christmas Day game he was stuck in Arizona for. We aren’t sure any of us would have been able to survive had he not even done that.)

For actual Christmas, Brady’s children were with his co-parent Gisele Bündchen in Brazil. On Instagram, Bündchen shared photos of them horseback riding, riding bikes, fishing, doing karaoke, and picnicking. Tom Brady also shared photos from his belated Christmas celebration.

In this one, you can see their stockings:

And in this one his son shows off his gaming socks:

And in this one his daughter shows off her horse girl socks:

And here are all of the kids in front of their tree:

Oh my god … sooo cute. :) (Please keep smiling.) We’re so glad Tom Brady could have a merry little Christmas with his children. It just goes to show (keep smiling) that even though things kinda got messed up a bit with him and Gisele, he can still have a fulfilling life as a co-parent. We’re rooting for him, and anyway, Christmas isn’t a competition. This isn’t about “was dad’s Christmas sad.” And it definitely isn’t about “did mom’s Christmas look incredible.” It’s about love, and working your kids into your game schedule, no matter how hard it may be to do so. <3