Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Going to Prison and You Won’t Get to Watch Them on TV Anymore

It may surprise you to learn that Chrisley Knows Best, the USA Network reality show focusing on the wacky life of the blonde real estate family the Chrisleys, has been canceled after Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison this week for fraud and tax evasion. Todd, the titular Chrisley who allegedly knows best, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, and Julie, his long-suffering wife, was sentenced to seven years.

The Chrisleys were both indicted in 2019 and convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax evasion. Julie was additionally found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice. According to the Justice Department, the Chrisleys used fake statements to defraud banks near their Atlanta hometown to get more than $36 million in loans, which they then spent on fun stuff like cars and real estate. Todd filed for bankruptcy after spending all the money, and the couple failed to pay taxes for several years.

Sadly, this means the Chrisleys will no longer be on TV. According to Page Six, their show — which was renewed for another season right before they got convicted — has been canceled. A spinoff show featuring some of their children, called Growing Up Chrisley, has also been canceled, and Todd will no longer serve as the host of something called Love Limo, which I’m afraid to look into further.

Chrisley Knows Best ran for nine seasons and has seeped into my consciousness despite the fact that I have never seen a full episode. I know that everyone has southern accents, Todd has OCD, there’s an old lady named Nanny Faye, Julie’s doing Nutrisystem, and one of the daughters has been estranged from Todd for several years. That last conflict somehow involves and alleged sex tape featuring one of the guys from The Bachelorette. Us Weekly, of course, has a full breakdown of “Todd Chrisley’s Ups and Downs With Eldest Daughter Lindsie Chrisley.”

It is shocking to learn that while all this was happening, the Chrisley parents were also doing fraud. I am thinking of their loyal fans in this trying time.