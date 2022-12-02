Everyone Knew About T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s Affair and No One Told Us??

Um, hey guys. I’m not mad, but I am a little disappointed. Apparently all of you knew about Good Morning America co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach having an affair this whole time and kept your mouths shut? What the hell? Don’t you think that was something the rest of us would have liked to know about? And now you’re just blab, blab, blabbing to the tabloids about it, giving quotes about how you’ve actually known all along. Did your mothers raise you to think that gatekeeping gossip about the people who host the third hour of GMA is okay?

For the rest of you who were kept in the dark, fear not. I would never withhold information from the masses. To catch you up, the Daily Mail published dozens of photos earlier this week that all point to Holmes and Robach (who are both legally married, but allegedly separated from their spouses) being in a relationship. They were cozy in a bar, he patted her butt upstate, they met up outside of a hospital; it does not seem like they were trying very hard to hide any of this from anyone.

“There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it," a source at GMA told People. "They were flirtatious." Apparently the pair’s relationship was “widely known” at GMA, and they were told to “knock it off.” Okay, suddenly love is no longer love over at ABC.

“This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," a different source and believer in soulmates told the tabloid. "The relationship didn't start until after that." I am choosing to believe this narrative, because, to be honest, I like these two together. Almost no one has onscreen chemistry anymore, and these two clearly get on like a house on fire.

Robach and Holmes, for their part, are doing great. TMZ is reporting that they will not face any repercussions at work, and a source told Page Six that the duo is “not ashamed” and that their first day back hosting the show together was “wonderful.” Let’s check in on how that went yesterday:

Cheers to the freakin’ weekend, you crazy kids.