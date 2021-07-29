William Frederick Durst, better known as Fred Durst, lover of nookie and front man of the rap-rock band Limp Bizkit, is a 50-year-old man now.

Seeing as he was born on August 20, 1970, and it is currently 2021, this makes sense. Fifty years have passed between the time of his birth and today. Making him, if my math checks out, 50 years old. And yet, for some reason, people find this fact astonishing.

He is only the latest victim of our collective amnesia when it comes to the concept of aging. Recently, he posted a couple of selfies on Instagram where he has a full head of grey hair and a handlebar moustache. Because he was not wearing a hat and a soul patch and it is not 1999, this caused much alarm and confusion.

A man has aged into middle age, and every single headline is calling him unrecognizable. Would everyone feel more comfortable if there was a middle-aged guy walking around looking exactly like the Fred Durst you have pictured in your mind? I’m not so sure.