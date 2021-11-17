This Video of Brie Larson Singing a Taylor Swift Song Has Turned Me Into the Joker

Unfortunately I have to share a video that Brie Larson, the 32-year-old Captain Marvel star, posted on Twitter yesterday. I don’t even know how to introduce it, other than to say it’s making me absolutely blind with rage:

My questions are as follows:

Why is she singing? And if she must be singing, why is she singing so quietly, like a mouse that’s been trapped under a blanket?

Why is her electric guitar unplugged, and did she ever take lessons to learn how to play it or…?

Why is she lying down for the entirety of the performance, not even bothering to lift her head once?

Who is the intended audience for this? Taylor Swift? If so, could this possibly have been done in private?

WHAT’S WITH THE LITTLE SELF-SATISFIED SIGH AT THE END, WHICH MAKES THIS WHOLE THING WORSE AND SURELY PUNISHABLE BY LAW, IN MY OPINION?

I don’t have the answers, only a lot of hate in my heart that I’m going to have to live with now. Sorry for sharing.