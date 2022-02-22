There's a New Unsubstantiated RHONY Rumor I'm Fuming Over

Today I came across some shocking casting rumors regarding the 14th season of Real Housewives of New York City from a UK-based “Housewives tea and gossip” account called Dorinda Deadly. If DD’s sources are to be believed, Sonja “There’s nothing gray about my gardens” Tremont Morgan has been axed from the series and only two of last season’s Housewives will return, OGs Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer.

Last season was abominable for many reasons, and rumors also had it that the show’s reunion taping with Andy Cohen was scrapped entirely because Singer was being investigated for a racist comment she made against her castmate Eboni K. Williams. De Lesseps, long one of my favorites, spent the whole season soft-launching her new alcohol-free wine line Fosé rather than enacting any iconic comedy like she normally does. To say that rebooting the series around these two is a kiss of death is an understatement: Ramona may have 60 close girl friends, but her buffoonish entitlement has become unwatchable. This idea is as horrible as it is completely unsubstantiated. But I believe it. I’m in too deep.

Dorinda Deadly’s following — which numbers well over 4,000 — is not pleased with this update. “The age group is all over the place, I don’t think it’s a match,” says one Bravohead. “That’s my thought. They have nothing in common to even interact,” adds another concerned bystander. I have to agree.

I do think Bravo could do a different show about a younger, hipper New York set featuring Leah McSweeney, Julia Fox, Anna Delvey (via Zoom), and Cat Marnell — pay them each 2 million dollars for the first season and have a hit on their hands for ten more years to come. As for Housewives, I like them old. Recast the series around Sonja Morgan! She’s still a breath of fresh air, even if her townhouse is crumbling around her.