One year ago today, a new era in politics was set in motion: gone was the brash winner-takes-all ethos of the Trump administration, and a new progressive chapter was upon us. We had a woman in the White House, finally, and her name was Jennifer Lopez. At Joe Biden’s inauguration, J.Lo sang a medley of “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful,” accompanied by the U.S. Marine Band. She snuck something amazing and quietly radical in there, though, closing out the final song with a plea to the American people: “Let’s get loud!”

And so it was. She’s the only one from that ceremony who hasn’t spent the last year playing politics with people’s livelihoods or carrying out a targeted misinformation campaign. This was the year J.Lo got her loud back.

Let’s look:

Jan 19, 2021

The day before the Biden inauguration, back in Los Angeles, one-time J.Lo love Ben Affleck calls it quits with girlfriend Ana de Armas. He cleans house of Armas’s presence, most memorably by having a crew member (who was not Casey Affleck) toss a life-size Ana De Armas cutout in the trash.

Jan 20, 2021

The day Lopez encourages us all to get loud in a three-piece cream pantsuit, her then-fiancé, former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, accompanies her to the inauguration, like a good political spouse would. But not all is what it seems.

Feb 3, 2021

After rumors of A-Rod sexting with a Bravo star Madison LeCroy, the couple try to put up a united front. The country pleads with J.Lo: put his ass on mute.

Mar 12, 2021

J.Lo and A-Rod are rumored to have split.

Apr 15, 2021

J.Lo and A-Rod officially split up, offering a statement to People: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue —” it doesn’t matter. They claim the end of their engagement had been coming for some time, and most recently they had been apart as J.Lo worked in the Dominican Republic filming Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel, who replaced Armie Hammer in the role.

May 5, 2021

J.Lo returns to a home she owns in Los Angeles (she lived mostly in Miami with A-Rod), and former love and Gigli co-star Ben Affleck starts appearing in a white Escalade thought to belong to her near her mansion. AHHHHH?????? Is this real life???

May 10, 2021

It is. They go on a vacation in Montana together.

Jun 14, 202

OMG, they kiss at Nobu.

Sep 21, 2021

J.Lo performs at Global Citizen in New York City looking hotter than ever.

Oct 15, 2021

J.Lo goes to Vancouver to shoot The Mother, a Netflix film in which she plays an assassin. J.Lo is going to be an action star, and I cannot get Enough.

Nov 18, 2021

Now I’m the one screaming at someone else’s swearing-in ceremony. A trailer for Marry Me, a good old-fashioned romcom in the style of Maid in Manhattan, drops. Owen Wilson is in it, too. Plus, she sings, in her own way.

Dec 2, 2021

The music video for the single from the film’s soundtrack “On My Way” premieres. J.Lo looks smoking hot. The song is just OK.

Dec 15, 2021

She sings it on The Voice.

Dec 21, 2021

J.Lo holds a mug with the letter “B.” on it while doing Instagram sponcon as a beautiful tribute to living out loud with Affleck. (The “B.” stands for Ben — Affleck.)

Jan 9, 2022

The Mother shuts down production in Spain due to Covid exposure. A day later, Affleck says he doesn’t regret making Gigli because he met Jennifer. Aww!

Jan 20, 2022

It is the one-year anniversary of the moment J.Lo ushered in a new epoch in American politics, or at least a relatively sunny Wednesday morning. The nation goes on vocal rest in remembrance.