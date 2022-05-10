The Womb Where It Happens: Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail Expecting Second Baby

As a couple, Michelle Williams (the white one) and Thomas Kail (the Hamilton director) have confounded me. On one level they make perfect sense: they both love theater, they both live in New York. On the other hand, they are just such a random pairing. The pair met when Kail directed Williams in Fosse/Verdon in late 2018, when they were both married to different people. By early 2019, the two of them had separated from their respective spouses, and 11 months later, the Brokeback Mountain star was pregnant and engaged to Kail, as revealed in a People exclusive. Williams gave birth to baby Hart in the summer of 2020.

It’s an interesting timeline, to say the least — those of us who were paying attention when the couple debuted largely shared the same reaction of, “Huh?” But then the pandemic kicked into high gear, and everyone kind of forgot about the Williamses-Kails. Until now: much like a Broadway revival, the two are back in the headlines.

In an interview with Variety, Williams announced that she was pregnant with her third child. “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you,” the Venom star told the magazine. “It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

Once again, I am saying, “Huh?” Not to that quote, which is lovely, but to the fact that these two are somehow still together and making babies. We should all celebrate them and their hard-earned love. It’s heartening to know that you can meet the most random person at work, leave your husband for him, and a few years later have two of his children. Mazel!