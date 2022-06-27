The View Ladies Talk Abortion — With a Literal View!

A few hours ago I would have said that there is absolutely nothing funny about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, but then I learned that The View is doing a week of shows from the Bahamas and they had to debate the ruling from a beachfront desk while wearing sunglasses and bold prints. That is kind of funny.

“When you heard [the decision] what was your thought,” asked Whoopi Goldberg.

“Well, first of all, we were in the air, so it was not easy to jump out of the plane,” said Joy Behar. The woman is 79 years old and still sharp as a tack. That’s right, the ladies first heard the news on a flight to Baha Mar, the resort sponsoring the gabfest for the week.

The rest of the conversation went mostly as expected. Almost all of them were outraged by the decision, a couple of them referred to themselves as “pro-life” in that they are pro the lives of mothers, and then Sunny Hostin said something kind of shocking.

“I don’t believe in abortion, at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it,” Hostin said.

When asked if she believed in abortion in the case of incest, Hostin said, “No, I don’t. I don’t.”

Unfortunately there was not a close-up of Goldberg’s face at that moment. Instead, Hostin continued to explain that she holds these beliefs because she’s Catholic, but simultaneously thinks that the Court made the wrong decision.

“This is an activist Supreme Court and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith. And even though I agree with Alito on the sanctity of life…but the fact that he clearly is using his religion and wielding it is pretty terrible.”

In these moments, we have to be grateful that Meghan McCain and Elisabeth Hasselbeck are no longer on the show. Whoopi — who had an all-timer moment speaking directly to Clarence Thomas at the end of the segment — would have thrown them into the sea.

This was not Hostin’s only big moment on the episode. They also talked about how men couldn’t stop buying her drinks at the hotel bar! Beauty and half a brain — what can’t she do?