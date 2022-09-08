The Queen Is Soft Launching Her Death

It’s possible she’s just resting her eyes from a crazy week that culminated in kicking Boris Johnson out of her summer house, but it also seems like the Queen may be at death’s door (which looks a whole lot like the footmen’s entrance round the back of Buckingham Palace).

In a rare move, the Palace released a statement regarding the Queen’s health in the early afternoon in the U.K.:

Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.

Presumably, with a corgi at her side.

Prince Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are rushing to her chambers, and Prince William and Kate Middleton are looped in. Grandson Prince Harry, his bride Meghan, and their children the Netflix cameras are reportedly in the U.K. for a charity event tonight. This could be the first family reunion for the estranged royal family following the Sussexes' abdication to Montecito and the Cambridge’s global rebrand as bona fide silly billies.

The whereabouts of the Queen’s 600 horses are unknown at this time.

May cutting edge medical intervention and our Anglican God save the Queen, and barring that, may the resulting Archewell documentary produced by the Sussexes have a killer denouement between feuding brothers over their grandmother’s deathbed.