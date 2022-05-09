Trigger warning: Bummer alert with grave implications for the Jubbly. That well-trod imperial shaft shall not reign down on the stodgy MPs at the 2022 State Opening of Parliament for the first time since 1963. Forsooth, the Queen will not deliver her famed “Queen’s Speech” to christen another year of budgeting, bickering, and Brexiting. According to the BBC, sniveling Prince Charles will deliver the homily, and Camilla and William will be in the front row, the best seats to the worst ticket in town.

As we covered last week, the Queen has only missed the Parliamentary Opening twice, once in 1959 when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and once in 1963 when she was pregnant with Prince Edward. Neither of those occasions were worth missing this fête: one is a pedophile and the other is a freaking theater nerd.

We do worry that this might be a bellwether for her presence at the Jubbly. She’s already announced she’s skipping the Palace of Holyroodhouse’s annual garden party, and the royal balcony at Buckingham might not be able to hold the heft of her disdain towards her disappointing collection of ungrateful ancestors.

Let’s just hope that in the immediate build up to her 70th year on the throne, Lil is resting up for the Jub, not hunkering down for the long haul.