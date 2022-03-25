The Queen Is in Teapot Heaven

When I took the gig as junior American royal blog correspondent I thought, “How hard could it possibly be?” After all, I was classically trained as a cosmetics and facial oil journalist. My first day on the beat was a rude awakening. I didn’t realize how much death, darkness, and destruction the Windsor family got up to on a daily basis. Now every day, I wake up and pray for a bit of levity.

Luckily, and just in time, a British teapot company called Halcyon Days brought some sumptuous lil’ teapot and ickle ol’ miniatures over to the Queen’s Berkshire residence for some show and tell with Lilibet and her stick. These photos are full of jubbliance! The Queen is grinning like a little school girl in a china shop (that’s not a mixed metaphor – as a school girl, the Queen presumably was as obsessed with fine enamelware as she is now. She was born in 1926, and they didn’t have iPad then.)

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

The Queen got to see a new enamel box painted blue with platinum flowers to commemorate her big Jubbly. “The monarch was reported to have particularly enjoyed the Castle of Mey tea range. Its pastel floral decoration was inspired by her late mother, the Queen Mother's, favourite flowers including primulas, pansies and Albertine rose,” BBC reported. “She also looked at a rectangular enamelled trinket box, edged in lavender, featuring three colour portraits of the Queen Mother as a young woman.”

Imagine a tiny box with your own mum painted onto it. Can you even? The Queen is clearly losing her mind over the minis ‘n’ bits ‘n’ bobbins. She looks happier than I’ve seen her since summer of 1997, if you know what I mean.