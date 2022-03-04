The Queen Is Alive and Getting a Little Political

Insofar as I understand it, the Queen’s job mainly consists of paying off her 62-year-old son’s accusers and posing for commemorative plates. For 70 years, if there’s been any time left over at the end of the evening after a requisite state dinner or emergency smog summit, she’s devoted it to becoming a Kardashian-style cosmetics mogul and maybe moonlighting in her pudding lab before retiring to her four-poster cryogenic pod.

Until now. The Queen has made an unprecedented show of support to Ukrainians amid the Russian invasion of their country by making a “generous donation” to the British Disasters Emergency Committee, a consortium of 15 different UK charities.

How much? Well, she might be down about $16 million from last month, but the Queen is pretty rich. Maybe 50 quid? You can’t take it with you, as they say.

Queen consort Camilla and Prince Charles have also spent time advocating for relief in Ukraine this week. On Wednesday, they visited the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, according to People. Camilla was reportedly so verklempt that the wife of Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.K. had to comfort her, but she might have been upset about something else. She’s got a lot going on right now, too.