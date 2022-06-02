The Queen Can Die Now

Tree of trees, Jubs of jubs, doctors, lads, and ladies! Forsooth and lackaday! It’s the Queen’s flummoxing birthday celebration, the Trooping of the Colour, and we’re all watching it live on our televisions like our own little 9/11s. Will Prince George be tidy? Will Prince Andrew do a sex crime? And the Fabulous Humanitarian Markle Twins? Will they make eye contact with the demure Norfolk lunatic Kate Middleton?

Well, so far, Kate wore two hats – Guy Named Pete vibes! – and a pair of thestrals dragged an empty golden carriage through the streets of London.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

But all of that is small potatoes (covered in Salad Queen and dill, left out in the sun only to cultivate listeria at Holyroodhouse) compared to what we’ve all been waiting for. Will the Queen kick the gilded bucket before she can preside over the ceremonies?

The Queen made it to that anointed cement parapet that’s torn her family asunder, and she can die now. That guy next to her, allegedly the Duke of Kent, already has.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whoah, mama, her staghorn looks huge!

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Crawl into your favored tunnel and rest in peace, sweatie! Periwinkle looks fab on you. You did feminism for all of us, and now we sleep.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images

DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images

There, there, Georgie. Granny will be missed, but corg shall save the cream.