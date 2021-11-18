The Property Brothers You See Are Not the Property Brothers Zooey Deschanel Sees

How do you know the blue you see is the same blue I see? It’s a question that can really foam your dome after you’ve taken your nightly bite of Delta 8 watermelon-flavored gummy. But to Zooey Deschanel, a differing inner experience of the brain signals received from retinal photoreceptors is something she knows to be true. Tell me — when you see these men, do they look alike to you?

I assume you’re nodding your head “yes.” Well, to Zooey Deschanel, these Property Brothers, one of whom is her husband, are distinct. They are specific. They are unmistakable. They are Property … others.

“To me they don't look alike at all," Deschanel said during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I was with my sister and my sister's like ‘I cannot tell them apart,' like, before we met them," she said. "And I'm like ‘What do you mean? They look so different to me.' So even before I met them, I thought they looked totally different."

Yes, even before Zooey Deschanel met the brothers, even before she fell in love with whichever one of them, they were disparate. "Even without the beard, they don't look alike," Deschanel continued, "to me."

Yes, to her. Maybe one day Zooey Deschanel will paint us a portrait of the way she sees the Property Brothers. But until then we’re left to wonder, and to marvel and the great tapestry that is life in the mind of Zooey Deschanel.