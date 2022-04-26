The Power of Jojo's Mojo: Kylie's Back!

Any day I wake up to a Just Jared Jr. alert from Google is going to be a good day, because it probably means that Jojo Siwa, the Dance Moms tot turned civil rights activist, has blessed us with a new red carpet quote. Jojo is always a good interviewee, even — and especially — when her voice is so raspy it sounds like she’s just been doing a frame-by-frame remake of this hourlong supercut of once-mentor Abby Lee screaming her head off.

As we reported earlier this April, our favorite Gawker Person of the Year had recently acquired a new girlfriend after splitting with her long-time sweetheart Kylie Prew. But Jojo’s latest press with Extra has us wondering if what’s new is old again. When asked about rumors of her reconciling with her ex, Jojo responded:

“It would be really nice if she was at my home. We’re long distance, which is always hard. She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like…I felt like for a while my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece, like that corner piece that you just needed.”

Someone call an egg check on Prew!

Jojo continued: “I mean, listen, I will [answer this] one day. I’m not saying yes or no… I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say.”

Sounds pretty explicitly like they’re back together to me, but Jojo’s on West Coast time and hasn’t responded to my early morning DMs yet. I’m left to puzzle over this egg alone.