The Next American Dynasty? Barbara Bush's Cat Is Engaged to Jerry Seinfeld's Cat

Jessica Seinfeld, cookbook author and wife of Jerry Seinfeld, was a guest on Today’s fourth hour today. She taught Hoda and Jenna how to make something vegan, and then she and Jenna discussed how they are “related” or, Jenna corrected, soon to be related. How? Well, Jenna’s sister Barbara’s cat is engaged to the Seinfelds’ cat. I’m assuming you have some questions, so allow me to answer them.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN THAT BARBARA BUSH’S CAT IS ENGAGED TO JESSICA AND JERRY SEINFELD’S CAT?

I don’t know.

DIDN’T THEY EXPLAIN IT ON THE SHOW?

The only explanation they gave was “they met online.”

HAS ANYTHING BEEN WRITTEN ABOUT IT?

Yes, there was something written about it in Southern Living:

“Surprisingly, Barbara's pet, Eleanor, is engaged to another famous feline – Javier Seinfeld (Jerry Seinfeld's lovable pet). ‘They intend to get married later in the year or early next year. We're going to be a family,’ said Barbara jokingly.”

THAT DOESN’T EXPLAIN ANYTHING EITHER.

I know.

WHEN IS THE SOUTHERN LIVING ARTICLE FROM?

I don’t know, it’s one of those articles where they don’t show you the date it was published on.

WHY DO PLACES DO THAT?

I’m not sure. I guess because they want to trick you into thinking everything is relevant and nothing is old.

YOU REALLY CAN’T FIND ANYTHING ELSE ABOUT THE CATS AND HOW THEY’RE ENGAGED AND WHY?

No.

ARE YOU LOOKING HARD?

I looked not that hard, but I gave a decent effort.

OKAY, THANKS FOR LETTING US KNOW ABOUT THIS.

You’re welcome.

I’M GOING TO SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

Thank you!