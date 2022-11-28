The Most Random Celebrity Couples of 2022

What happened this year? I mostly don’t remember, but I do know that Katie Holmes started dating a bass player named Bobby Wooten III. Random! And she is not the only celebrity currently paired up with an almost normal person we’ve never heard of before. Randomness struck at random intervals in 2022, giving the tabloids plenty of random couples to report on. Which ones did you forget about already? Read on to find out.

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images / Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This couple was basically fake, but I appreciate the imagination that went into its construction. Who would put these two together? Well, according to the tabloids, Anna Wintour did, though the “relationship” only lasted a couple months before Cooper got “back together” with his model ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. Hopefully Abedin can randomly get together with Owen Wilson next.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

He’s the little boy from Love Actually. She’s the actress who married divorced Elon Musk — twice. Somehow, in our current timeline, they are roughly the same age and dating each other. They even made out at Wimbledon in July. Cheers?

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I’ll never forget that random day in April when People.com exclusively reported that Katie Holmes had a new boyfriend and his name was Bobby Wooten III. Who is Bobby Wooten III? Why, he’s a bassist who’s played with Carly Rae Jepsen and David Byrne, of course. Holmes and BWIII have paraded around New York in front of (confused?) paparazzi and reportedly did a lot of PDA at a wedding in Montauk in August. They seem happy.

Chris Rock and Lake Bell

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Now here’s a random couple I love! (Of course, I love all the other ones, too, and you can picture me doing a big stage wink as I type that.) The comedian, 57, and actress, 43, were first spotted together in Missouri in June (random) and have since gone public at Giorgio Baldi in L.A. (normal, but paradoxically random that either of them would care about doing that). I think they are a good match despite the fact that no one would have ever thought to put them together.

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The A List / Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Coming in just under the wire to make this list is Minka Kelly, who debuted her random new boyfriend this weekend. His name is Dan Reynolds, and he is the lead singer of Imagine Dragons. Quick reminder of what that band sounds like:

Kelly and Reynolds were photographed going to dinner in Silverlake over the weekend, and this morning, TMZ published photos of the two walking aimlessly around a neighborhood holding hands. Apparently, Reynolds just separated from his wife of 10 years in September, which means Kelly randomly pounced. Whatever!

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A random couple that upped the ante by getting randomly pregnant. Cuoco, one of the richest TV actresses on our random planet, and Pelphrey, also possibly an actor, announced they were expecting a baby girl last month. “Kaley and Tom are deliriously happy right now,” a source told Us Weekly of their relationship. “They’re living out this real-life fairy tale and it just keeps on getting better and better.” We are sooo randomly happy for them.