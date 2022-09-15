The winds are changing, temperatures are getting cooler — looks like it’s baby season. Just today, YouTube star Trisha Paytas introduced us to the best celebrity baby name of all time by debuting her daughter Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon. Who will Malibu Barbs be competing with to get into Sierra Canyon in a few years? Let’s take a look at some of the most anticipated celebrity babies of 2023.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’s Baby

Blake Lively announced today via a photoshoot outside the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City that she is pregnant with her fourth child. She and husband Ryan Reynolds are already parents to James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. My guess is that they’re going for a boy and will name him Buzz.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Baby

Chrissy Teigen famously announced her pregnancy last month while wearing $520 sheer Gucci underwear. This will be her third child with husband John Legend, after Luna, 6, and t-ball star Miles, 4. We learned today that Teigen has already asked comedian Whitney Cummings to be the new baby’s godmother. This kid has an exciting life ahead of them!

Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech’s Baby

Meghan McCain told the Daily Mail today that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Ben Domenech. The late senator’s daughter and founder of The Federalist are currently parents to 2-year-old daughter Liberty Sage. McCain said this new bundle of joy is a girl, too. We can’t wait to meet little Plymouth Rock or Second Amendment or John McCain this winter.

Nick Cannon’s Babies With Brittany Bell and Abby de la Rosa

Earlier today, Nick Cannon announced that a woman named Lanisha Cole had given birth to his ninth child, a girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. At press time, he is expecting two more babies with two different women in the coming year: Brittany Bell and Abby de la Rosa. Will he go for baby number 12? We’re excited to find out.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s Baby

Hilaria Baldwin (née Hillary Thomas) announced earlier this year that she is expecting her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin. The couple already has six Baldwinitos including Carmen, 8, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 1, and Lucia, 1. I’m sure they are all pumped to meet their new sibling and as yet too young to be worried about their dwindling shares of Baldwin’s inheritance.

Which baby do you think will be the best? Be sure to share your answer on social media.