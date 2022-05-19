The Real Commonpeople of Montecito? Harry and Meghan Rumored to Get Own Reality Show

Harry and Meghan have invited Netflix’s cameras into their Montecito home to film a reality show, Page Six claims. Netflix cameras have been with the couple at the Hague (true crime is huge on Netflix) as part of their $100-million production deal, but this is the first report of a Kardashians-style docuseries since the news that Meghan’s empowering children’s show Pearl got axed. A source tells Page Six that Netflix will finally get its “pound of flesh” from the Fabulous Markle Twins with this “at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style” docuseries. If only it could be a gripping and gritty true life whodunnit called The Balcony. Of course, it’s much more likely Netflix is currently filming B-roll footage of chickens and birds for some excruciating mental and maternal health-focused three-parter.

Maybe there’s still hope for something a bit more juicy — the Daily Mail is already comparing the upcoming binge-fest to The Osbournes, which was a pioneering reality show about a competing set of British royals past their expiration date in sunny California. They must have done something right, because they’re still with us — just ust this week Kelly accused a Lyft driver of stealing her father Ozzy’s clothes!

“Shaaaaaaron!” That’s Ozzy’s voice echoing through his Mediterranean-style mansion, but also Harry explaining to the cameras what Archie and Lilibet’s strengths are as a set of down-to-earth royal siblings (“Sharin’”).

I’ve got pretty bad taste in television and movies, so I’m eagerly anticipating this program, which could come out this year to coincide with Harry’s tell-all book that is purported to “shake the monarchy to its core.” Luckily, the Queen has been working on her core for centuries.