The Real Commonpeople of Montecito? Harry and Meghan Rumored to Get Own Reality Show
Netflix cameras will track every chicken's move
Harry and Meghan have invited Netflix’s cameras into their Montecito home to film a reality show, Page Six claims. Netflix cameras have been with the couple at the Hague (true crime is huge on Netflix) as part of their $100-million production deal, but this is the first report of a Kardashians-style docuseries since the news that Meghan’s empowering children’s show Pearl got axed. A source tells Page Six that Netflix will finally get its “pound of flesh” from the Fabulous Markle Twins with this “at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style” docuseries. If only it could be a gripping and gritty true life whodunnit called The Balcony. Of course, it’s much more likely Netflix is currently filming B-roll footage of chickens and birds for some excruciating mental and maternal health-focused three-parter.
Maybe there’s still hope for something a bit more juicy — the Daily Mail is already comparing the upcoming binge-fest to The Osbournes, which was a pioneering reality show about a competing set of British royals past their expiration date in sunny California. They must have done something right, because they’re still with us — just ust this week Kelly accused a Lyft driver of stealing her father Ozzy’s clothes!
“Shaaaaaaron!” That’s Ozzy’s voice echoing through his Mediterranean-style mansion, but also Harry explaining to the cameras what Archie and Lilibet’s strengths are as a set of down-to-earth royal siblings (“Sharin’”).
I’ve got pretty bad taste in television and movies, so I’m eagerly anticipating this program, which could come out this year to coincide with Harry’s tell-all book that is purported to “shake the monarchy to its core.” Luckily, the Queen has been working on her core for centuries.