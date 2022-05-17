The Last Days of 'Ellen': Justin Timberlake Has Been on 'Ellen' 24 Times

In honor of Ellen Degeneres’s show, The Ellen Degeneres Show, coming to an end after 19 years on May 26, we are chronicling its farewell season each week. These are the Last Days of Ellen.

We have finally reached the home stretch of this series. With only nine days left until the final episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, Ellen is bringing out some true heavy hitters to send her off to the sweet hereafter (a life of predatory real estate flipping). On today’s episode she welcomed Justin Timberlake, who has been on the show — can you believe this — 24 times in 19 years. He was her second ever guest, and the first to ever receive the infamous Ellen-branded boxer briefs. The “SexyBack” singer is a true fixture of the show, as you can see in this compilation video:

Those two have gone through so many haircuts together, it’s really beautiful.

You’d think that having known each other for the better part of two decades would forge some kind of chemistry between them, but you would be wrong. Here is a list of things they talk about in their sit-down interview:

This being Timberlake’s last time on Ellen The fact that JT was 22 during his first appearance on the show Where they met for the first time (House of Blues) What time they go to bed (10:30 at the latest) The fact that 19 years is a lot of time, and they are now both married

Is it 10:30 yet, because I’m falling asleep.

“Well maybe things heated up when they sat down to do Ellen’s famous ‘Burning Questions’ segment,” you might be thinking to yourself. The only fire was green-screened behind them, and that too looked pretty fake.

It would honestly be too boring to detail everything that happens during this, but at one point Timberlake says that the thing he hasn’t grown out of is “being childish.” Ellen agreed (as she should), saying, “I thought I was supposed to be, at this age… a different person. I feel like I act the same as when I was, like, 25.” In case you didn’t know, Ellen is 64. I wouldn’t admit to being in an aggressive state of arrested development (shout out to Portia) on national television, but then again I also wouldn’t hump my employee.

This is pretty much what we can expect from these final episodes of Ellen. A-list talent coming through to talk about how much they’ve loved being on the show and how much they love Ellen herself, and then squeezing in a bit of self-promo at the end. Ellen will get a little misty-eyed while they talk about how important she has been to the fabric of our culture for 19 years, and then it will all be over. Somewhere amidst all of that you might also find out that Ellen’s go-to snack is Cheetos. Now that’s good TV.

