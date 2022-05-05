The Last Days of 'Ellen': Jessica Biel Fills Her Underpants

In honor of Ellen Degeneres’s show, The Ellen Degeneres Show, coming to an end after 19 years on May 26, we are chronicling its farewell season each week. These are the Last Days of Ellen.

It was Mother’s Day on the Ellen Show, today, and our host filled her audience with parents-to-be. Of course, when you have a large group of pregnant people in one space, there’s only one person they want to see. Say it with me: Jessica Biel!

Jessica is a little bit of an expert when it comes to being a mom. She has two sons, Silas and Phineas, with Justin Timberlake, she used to own a restaurant for children called Au Fudge, and last summer she launched a vegan wellness brand for tots called KinderFarms. Who says women can’t have it all?

Of course, the 7th Heaven actress had some advice for all the pregnant mamas in the audience. “You’re going to be fine, just go with your gut,” she said. I’m sure that put a lot of minds at ease.

You might be wondering why I brought you here, as Jessica doling out jejune parenting advice isn’t exactly compelling fodder. Do not fret, there was a game.

After the Sinner star explained the KinderFarms mission with all the verve of a Shark Tank contestant who is not going to get a deal (“This is, uh, for example, this, uh, KinderLyte, um, is our medical grade hydration.”) Ellen revealed that there was “only enough” product for half of the audience to take home. Whoopsie daisy, I guess the only solution was that Ellen and Jessica would have to get into one pair of oversized bloomers and stuff balls into them to decide which side of the audience is going to get vegan protein shakes for their kids.

This is not a structurally sound game. Jessica does not understand the rules, and once they fall on the floor starts putting Ellen’s balls in her bloomers. There is an impressive moment though where Jessica drags both herself and Ellen across the floor using only her arms. Maybe she should have gone the fitness route.

Fortunately it did not matter. Everyone in the audience was given a $300 Visa gift card with which they could go and buy KinderFarms products for themselves. Who doesn’t want that? One five-star Amazon review said of KinderLyte, “Tastes like juice…but made [my] acid reflux worse.” Yum!

