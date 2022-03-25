The Last Days of 'Ellen': Ellen Reminisces on Humping Employee

In honor of Ellen Degeneres’s show, The Ellen Degeneres Show, coming to an end after 19 years on May 26, we are chronicling its farewell season each week. These are the Last Days of Ellen.

It is natural to reminisce when facing the end. That is basically the entire plot of The Notebook. In this case, instead of Gena Rowlands and James Garner sharing one last dance in a South Carolina nursing home, we have Ellen and Channing Tatum watching themselves have the time of their lives at a male stripper revue. Does anybody have a hankie?

On what is probably his last appearance on the show, Channing gamely looked back on some of his other times on the Ellen soundstage, each of which featured a different haircut that could simply be described as “bad.” He admitted to his past as a stripper in 2009! He strained his tongue trying to lick peanut butter off of his nose in 2018!

But most importantly, in 2017, he took Ellen to Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas, where she proceeded to dance (classic), sexually harass her employee, and come around to the idea of heterosexuality. Let’s go to the EllenCam for a look at what might have been the second best night of Ellen’s life — the first being the Oscars selfie of course, sorry Portia.

Here we see a crowd of women losing their everloving minds as Ellen is brought out as a special guest:

I’m the woman in the front row looking at her phone.

And here we have a photo of Ellen fully mounting tWitch, her DJ and longtime employee:

Who among us has not put on an amused face while being weirdly touched by the person who signs our paychecks? Ladies, you know what I’m talkin’ about.

Last but not least, here she is at the end of the show, telling the audience, “Let me tell you something that I learned tonight: I sort of understand you guys now. I’m still on my team, but I get it.”

Who is that person dangling on a horse from the ceiling? Is Ellen’s speech getting in the way of them getting down? Some say that they’re still dangling to this day.