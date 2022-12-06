'The Flash' Is Running to Theaters Even Faster Than Before

Earlier this year, it felt like we couldn’t go a week without some horrible news about Ezra Miller. They were getting arrested in Hawaii for losing it when people sang “Shallow” at a karaoke bar; a family in North Dakota had placed a restraining order against the actor; they were charged with felony burglary in Vermont; a child was allegedly putting bullets in her mouth at Miller’s unlicensed cannabis farm. It was looking bad for Miller, who released a statement in August saying that they had begun treatment for “complex mental health issues” and were “committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Four months later, Miller finally has a piece of good news to cap off their year: People love The Flash! The actor’s standalone DC Comics film is apparently such a hit that Warner Bros. actually wants it to come out sooner. Deadline reported on Monday that the studio was moving the film’s release up a week, a vote of confidence for a project that any reasonable person would consider a risky investment.

One source told Deadline that The Flash is “Spider-Man: No Way Home good.” To translate from nerd to English, that’s incredibly high praise. The movie is apparently testing “through the roof” with test audiences; I guess people love to see a guy run fast.

This is not the first time The Flash has had its date moved around. One hundred years ago in 2014, it was announced that the movie would come out in 2018. That obviously did not happen, and eventually the film was slated for a July 2022 release, then it was moved up to June, then pushed back to November, and then to June 23, 2023. Now it’s coming on June 16, and that is for real this time. On behalf of Warner Bros., CEO David Zaslav, and DC Comics, I would like to formally apologize to the people who make YouTube videos explaining the endings of movies for the confusion that this whole thing continues to cause.

What does this all mean for you? Well, nothing. If you’re a fan of self-inflicted psychic damage, the silver lining is that you now have one less week to wait for what is sure to be one of the weirdest and most uncomfortable press tours of all time. Expect a GQ profile headlined “Ezra Miller Knows You Hate Him” and several horrible tweets about mental health. See you in June!