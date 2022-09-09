The Best Moments From the Queen’s Final Year

Around here, we write about Queen Elizabeth more than any other starlet – even more than we write about Chrissy Teigen. Never was the Queen more effervescent than in the final chapter of her 70-year reign, which happened to coincide with Gawker’s first year back. She always kept us laughing. Now she’s gone, and we don’t know what to do. At least we have our hyperlinks.

Here are our favorite Queen moments of the last year:

August 5, 2021

When her grandson and granddaughter-in-law Harry and Meghan honored her by naming their newborn “Lilibet.” Page Six got the exclusive first shot of the newborn.

Archewell via Page Six

October 15, 2021

When we defended the Queen against suggestions that she should give up her nightly martini. She can even do heroin for all we care. But only if she wants to!

November 15, 2021

When she “sprained her back” six months after her beloved Prince Philip passed. You ain’t gettin’ over him unless you’re getting under someone else.

Feb 8, 2022

When she showed off a new stick and then refused to cut a cake beyond the photo op. We deemed her Stick Girl then and there — and the rest is history! (Around this time we also started referring to the Platinum Jubilee — the World’s Super Bowl — as the Jubbly, in honor of a particularly amusing misprint that appeared on over 10,000 mugs, tea sets and decorative plates.)

JOE GIDDENS/AFP/Getty Images

Feb 15, 2022

When she got inside the computer and rarely left.

Feb 16, 2022

When she became a late-in-life beauty mogul after getting involved in a fragrance line meant to make corgis of all genders, creeds, and sizes feel sexy.

Feb 16, 2022

When Queen Elizabeth, the embodiment of the stiff upper lip, got matching stiff lower limbs.

Feb 24, 2022

When, after a poorly reported item on Hollywood Unlocked, a shocked planet Earth learned that the Queen did not in fact die. It was actually Mark Lanegan, the lead singer of Queens of the Stone Age. RIP.

​​

Feb 28, 2022

When she made Camilla the official “Queen Consort” to her grandsons’ dismay because she thrives on chaos, a classic Axis II symptom.

Leon Neal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Feb 28 2022

When she allowed her ickle Andrew to keep his Vice Admiral title because he was being so freaking emo about it.

Mar 7, 2022

When she “moved” to “Windsor.”

Mar 16, 2022

When British photographer David Bailey said that he once commented on the price of her jewels, saying “those must have cost a few bobs, girl.”

Mar 17, 2022

When the Queen finally had enough.

Mar 21, 2022

When the Firm created an elaborate multi-million dollar plan to hide Lilibet Sr. in a tunnel to get her inside Westminster Abbey.

Mar 24, 2022

When Vogue double-covered the Queen with a stick alongside the Queen with a gambit.

Vogue UK

Mar 25, 2022

When the Queen let loose like a bull in a teapot shop.

Mar 29, 2022

When the Queen was just sorta doing her own thing.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Apr 8, 2022

When the Queen backed out of the Maundy, everyone’s favorite Anglican holiday

Apr 14, 2022

When the Queen slept in on Easter.

Apr 20, 2022

When the Queen held an event called the “Bubble Olympics” during lockdown and assessed her staff’s athletic prowess from inside a hedge.

Apr 22, 2022

When the Queen went vroom vroom beep beep, baby!

Apr 27, 2022

When the royal chef demonstrated how the Queen uses her knife and fork on a banana like a proper lady.

Apr 28, 2022

When the Queen broke the rules for once in her goddamn life.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

May 3, 2022

When a fake priest broke into Windsor Castle and was allowed to sup in the Officer’s Mess.

May 4, 2022

When she remained an icon.

May 5, 2022

When she backed out of the garden party at the Palace at Holyroodhouse.

May 6, 2022

When two egomaniacs thought about someone else for once.

May 13, 2022

When the Queen skipped a public appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show to tryst with her own horses in a Range Rover.

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

May 16, 2022

When she debuted a new toyboy.

May 18, 2022

When she got to bask in her greatest honor to date, a subway tunnel named Elizabeth

Pool/AFP/Getty Images

May 25, 2022

When she put in a pin in it.

May 26, 2022

When she was Salad Queen for a day.

Collage: Getty Images / WPA Pool / Pool // Heinz UK

May 31, 2022

When the King of America was caught in a lie.

May 31, 2022

When this eternal elder was jostled about.

Jun 1, 2022

When she cheated death for the umpteenth time that year.

Jun 3, 2022

When she shook hands with a redheaded baby...

Jun 7, 2022

...But didn’t allow a photo to be taken of it.

Jun 13, 2022

When she debuted yet another piece of interchangeable hand candy.

Jun 22, 2022

When she capitalized her gains.

Jun 23, 2022

When she changed a Canadian’s mind.

Jul 6, 2022

When a grabby handed freak named “Chris Pincher” derailed her vacation.

July 29, 2022

When she was trying to tell us all something…and we didn’t listen.

Aug 17, 2022

When she sat her ass down, for medical purposes.

Aug 19, 2022

And advised the Markle Twins to do the same.

Aug 25, 2022

When she closed out a rave by forcing the DJ to play “God Save the Queen.”

Aug 31, 2022

When she made Boris Johnson come over so she could humiliate him in the safety of her home.

Sep 6, 2022

When she did her final act of girl bossery with her stick in hand.

WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Sep 7, 2022

When she tried to hold on for us.

Sep 8, 2022

When she maintained control of the narrative until the very end.

Unpopular opinion, but we’ll miss her. For now though, we’re going to need to find someone else to write about.