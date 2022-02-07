The Best Celebrity Comments on Joe Rogan's N-Word Apology Video
It's Caitlyn Jenner and the entire MMA industry
Another day, another taped front-facing apology courtesy of Spotify’s Joe Rogan, atoning for being awful. The most recent update to the canon: Rogan saying sorry, brother to his fans regarding a video compilation of him saying the N word.
Here’s the video:
You can say this much about Rogan: 1) he doesn’t seem to contain any vanity based on the angles he chooses to present to the world and 2) his friends really show out for him, in this case, defending his use of the N word.
Unlike his last video, where luminaries such as The Rock, Jewel, and Tulsi Gabbard showed their support for his commitment to open debate and spreading COVID misinformation, the only real famous person (?) to be found here advocating Rogan’s use of the N word is... Caitlyn Jenner.
Other than that, the blue checkmarks offering support are a bunch of MMA guys. Here’s what they have to say:
Rener Gracie, American Brazilian Jiu Jitsu impresario, MMA Guy
Ben Saunders, UFC athlete, MMA guy
Shawn Baker, founder of “The Carnivore Diet,” MMA Guy
Keith Jardine, actor, MMA Guy
Robin Black, total MMA guy
Matt Staudt, Cofounder of Game Up Nutrition, MMA Guy
Paulo Costa, authentic Brazilian MMA guy
Lewis Howes, podcaster, MMA guy
Brian Deegan, motocross racer, presumably an MMA guy
Jason Poston, bodybuilder and MMA guy
Layne Norton, PhD, nutrition scientist and MMA guy
Also, the John Butler Trio?
Well, it’s nice to have friends.