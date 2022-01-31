The Best Celebrity Comments on Joe Rogan's Instagram Apologia
Everyone from Jewel to The Rock lent their support to the persecuted podcaster
After a major dust-up involving the word “misinformation” and a since-deleted letter from Neil Young demanding his music be removed from Spotify in protest of its most successful podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, the streaming giant officially chose Joe Rogan over one-fourth of Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young. I imagine it wasn’t much of a squeeze: Joe Rogan is the platform’s top show, and Spotify paid him over $100 million dollars in 2020 for exclusive distribution. Neil Young, on the other hand, has done very little to grow his audience since the 70s. He’s not even on TikTok!
As a mea culpa to infectious disease experts, a Spotify exec said that the company would now add a “content advisory” label to podcasts dealing with COVID, linking to a hubpage with information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other relevant news content. Rogan, in a front-facing camera video statement on Instagram about what’s going on, said all he’s trying to do is keep conversation open.
And so do a bunch of random luminaries who left comments of support in between dozens and dozens of MMA guys calling CNN anchors a bunch of clapping seals.