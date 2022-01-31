The Best Celebrity Comments on Joe Rogan's Instagram Apologia

After a major dust-up involving the word “misinformation” and a since-deleted letter from Neil Young demanding his music be removed from Spotify in protest of its most successful podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, the streaming giant officially chose Joe Rogan over one-fourth of Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young. I imagine it wasn’t much of a squeeze: Joe Rogan is the platform’s top show, and Spotify paid him over $100 million dollars in 2020 for exclusive distribution. Neil Young, on the other hand, has done very little to grow his audience since the 70s. He’s not even on TikTok!

As a mea culpa to infectious disease experts, a Spotify exec said that the company would now add a “content advisory” label to podcasts dealing with COVID, linking to a hubpage with information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other relevant news content. Rogan, in a front-facing camera video statement on Instagram about what’s going on, said all he’s trying to do is keep conversation open.

And so do a bunch of random luminaries who left comments of support in between dozens and dozens of MMA guys calling CNN anchors a bunch of clapping seals.

One-time presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard showed love:

Do not keep the man behind the Jamie Kennedy Experience and the guy who died in Scream 2 waiting:

The Alaskan chanteuse says keep your “Hands” (acoustic version) off her civil liberties:

Pro surfer Kelly Slater would like to see peace brokered between Rogan, Neil Young and/or Joni Mitchell, who joined Young in asking for her music to be removed from Spotify:

Tooth Fairy star The Rock says, “Great stuff here brother.” Family first.

Legacy boxer Laila Ali throws her hands up:

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star JWoww’s response echoes her past sentiments upon learning that her colleague Snooki wrote a letter to Sammi at the cybercafe about how Ron was grinding on multiple fat women:

Celebrity interior designer Kelly Wearstler goes conceptual, leaving a baffling puzzle of runes:

Actress, once-wife to Rod Stewart, mother to Kim Stewart, and grandmother to Benicio Del Toro’s baby is available to guest-host whenever: