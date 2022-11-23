This Thanksgiving, Tom Brady Is Giving Thanks

Tom Brady pushes a shopping cart with a broken wheel through a crowded grocery store. As he makes his way to the turkey aisle, he can see from a distance — no turkeys left. He looks down at the meager supplies he’s gathered so far: batteries, 24-pack of Dasani, canned green beans. Just then another shopper’s cart rolls over his foot. “This is water,” he thinks, holding back tears. “This is water.”

Yes, may we all hold space in our hearts for the beleaguered FTX spokesperson during his first Thanksgiving as a single father. He spoke about the experience where else but on his SiriusXM podcast, where he said incoherently, “I think, myself, as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it’s always time for family.” Indeed. In Tom Brady’s ability to admit that he is a parent, we can see that his therapist is making great strides. And, of course, being grateful during Thanksgiving, it’s always time for family.

“When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable,” Brady continued. “And obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career. I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be.”

Either it is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and each of our brains has taken the day off from being able to process the written word, or the words that Tom Brady said on his SiriusXM podcast do not make sense next to each other. I think it might be both. Regardless, we must give thanks for Tom Brady’s stringent commitment to attempting to try to be a guy who tries hard to be a good dad. Only once he achieves this will his children be able to emulate his unbelievable and amazing career, which is both the highest achievement they might hope to reach and another thing for which we will someday give thanks. Thank you, Tom Brady. And thank you Tom Brady’s parents!