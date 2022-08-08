Teresa Giudice’s Hair Touched The Heavens at NJ Wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas

Part-time body builder and full-time Real Housewife of New Jersey Teresa Giudice wed her beloved Luis “Louie” Ruelas in a real classy ceremony at an estate in East Brunswick, NJ on Saturday. The bride wore a custom Mark Zunino mermaid-style gown and a complex, interlocking system of soft brunette hair pieces piled up tall enough to kiss the angels in heaven.

Additionally, Giudice’s veil said something Italian on it.

While Giudice, 50, and Ruelas, who is either 46, 47, or 48, had a dramatic journey to making this lifelong commitment — he was accused of abusing his ex-wife, among other things, and Giudice’s castmates couldn’t stop freaking talking about it on camera — their wedding seemed to go off without a hitch. Tre’s four dodders looked perfect and scary in their blush bridesmaids’ dresses:

And Giudice’s sworn enemies, her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, apparently did not sully this blessed event with their presence. A source told People that it’s Giudice’s own fault they weren’t there. “Teresa betrayed them in a way that’s unforgivable,” the source told the tabloid. “They’re not going to celebrate Teresa’s new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs.”

The source, who is definitely not Joe Gorga speaking in a high-pitched scream, added that “Melissa and Joe’s efforts to make family a priority with Teresa are exhausted. Sometimes removing the toxic energy from your life is the only way forward.”

While I appreciate the sentiment, unfortunately removing toxic energy from your life in this case involves removing yourself from the cameras, a decision I believe the Gorgas will live to regret.

Lucky for Tre, the rest of her Bravo family was in attendance, including current and former Real Housewives from points across the country like Dorinda Medley, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks, Jill Zarin, Ashley Darby, Alexia Echevarria, and Chanel Ayan, as well as Giudice’s current castmates minus Melissa. There was no sign of NYC Housewife and international terror Ramona Singer, who mistakenly revealed the pertinent details of Giudice’s wedding when she posted the invitation on Instagram in June.

Andy Cohen was not there either, which is sad but not surprising. May God bless Tre and Louie’s union and let’s give it up one more time for the hair. Sempre insieme!