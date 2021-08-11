Teigen Tales: What's the Right Number of Mean Comments?

Do you think people should be leaving mean comments on Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram? And if so, how many? I ask because there is an apparent discrepancy between the number of mean comments Teigen is currently getting and the number of mean comments people think she should get. At least, that’s what’s happening according to Teigen.

“People in my comments are mad that there’s not enough angry comments in my comments,” said the 35-year-old model and influencer in a video posted to Instagram last night. (She was wearing the dog filter.) “They think that I like, delete them. But like, what? That’s like, next-level hater, when you’re mad that there’s not enough hate.”

Teigen, who recently faced scrutiny for telling a minor celebrity to kill themself online, said that people have also been responding negatively to her own comments on other Instagram accounts. “People get all sorts of mad because I am alive,” she reasoned.

If you recently posted a rude comment on Teigen’s Instagram and found that it mysteriously disappeared, let us know.