Teigen Tales: Official Guest at Obama's Birthday Party

Chrissy Teigen, a self-proclaimed member of the “cancel club,” was apparently still welcome at President Obama’s 60th birthday party in Martha’s Vineyard this weekend. It appears she and her husband, John Legend, made the cut even after the former president decided to “scale back” the party in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. To celebrate, Teigen dressed up like Marilyn Monroe and posted a video of herself descending a grand staircase while singing “happy birthday” on Instagram.

I’m sure Obama appreciated it.