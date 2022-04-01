Teigen Tales: How Far Will Chrissy Teigen Go to Sell Her Damn Charcuterie Boards?

Last week, Chrissy Teigen stunned the world by recommending “barkcuterie,” which is a charcuterie board for your dog that you make after buying Teigen’s $18 cutting boards. Now, the 36-year-old model and influencer is taking her operation to new heights by forcing her daughter Luna’s Girl Scout troop to get in on the action.

Yesterday, Teigen posted a photo of Luna, 5, assembling a charcuterie board of pretzel sticks, grapes, and mini marshmallows on a Cravings by Chrissy Teigen-branded “mini rectangular cutting board.”

“Did I teach our Girl Scout troop how to make charcuterie boards?” she wrote in the caption. “And did @saydat90 make us the cutest badges ever yes yes yes I love troop life and teaching these v important life skills lol.”

If you swipe through the photos in Teigen’s post, you will see that she did, indeed, create Girl Scout troop badges that look like cutting boards. Given Luna’s age, however, I have to imagine that these badges are for a Brownie troop, or maybe even Daisies. Either way, why?

I will be interested to see which unsuspecting group of children or animals Teigen introduces the concept of charcuterie to next. “Hamstercuterie” is right there for the taking.

