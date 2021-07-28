Teigen Tales: House Sold for $17 Million

Chrissy Teigen, who recently groused to TMZ that she might be canceled “forever,” has reportedly sold the Beverly Hills mansion she owned with her husband John Legend for $17 million. According to the New York Post, the property has seven bedrooms, 33-foot ceilings, and a “glam room.” It was on the market for a little less than a year.

Teigen and Legend have already moved into their new place: a $17.5 million, 10,000 square-foot property also in Beverly Hills. This one has slightly less impressive 24-foot ceilings, but it boasts a “100-foot saltwater infinity pool with a Baja shelf.” A nice place to celebrate, I bet.