Teigen Tales: House Sold for $17 Million

Chrissy Teigen has more money today than she did before.

Chrissy Teigen, who recently groused to TMZ that she might be canceled “forever,” has reportedly sold the Beverly Hills mansion she owned with her husband John Legend for $17 million. According to the New York Post, the property has seven bedrooms, 33-foot ceilings, and a “glam room.” It was on the market for a little less than a year.

Teigen and Legend have already moved into their new place: a $17.5 million, 10,000 square-foot property also in Beverly Hills. This one has slightly less impressive 24-foot ceilings, but it boasts a “100-foot saltwater infinity pool with a Baja shelf.” A nice place to celebrate, I bet.