Teigen Tales: Forgive People, Says Chrissy Teigen From Her New Porsche
Beep beep
Cancel Club
Chrissy Teigen once again sang the sad Song of the Cancelled while leaving lunch in Beverly Hills this weekend. Sitting in the passenger seat of a brand-new, electric Porsche Taycan, she told the assembled paparazzi that life after getting caught relentlessly cyberbullying minor celebrities has been tough.
“It’s a journey,” she said when asked about her time in the “cancel club.” “Therapy has taught me that everything is a journey.”
“We have to forgive people,” she added, leaning out of the window of her new ride (MSRP $82,700). I guess we do.